Pinkins and Storr score 26 apiece, Ole Miss beats Auburn 85-79 to snap a 10-game skid

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Patton Pinkins made 8 of 10 from the field and finished with a career-high 26 points, AJ Storr also scored 26 points, and Mississippi beat Auburn 85-79 on Saturday night to snap a 10-game skid.

Ole Miss (12-17, 4-12 SEC) also ended a 10-game losing streak against the Tigers.

Auburn (15-14, 6-10 SEC), which has lost seven of its last eight, took a crushing blow to its NCAA Tournament hopes.

Storr was 9-of-15 shooting while Pinkins made 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Malik Dia added 10 points for the Rebels.

Tahaad Pettiford led Auburn with 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting. Keyshawn Hall added 21 points, Elyjah Freeman scored 15 and Kevin Overton 10.

Freeman and Overton hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark an 11-2 run to open the second half that culminated when Pettiford converted a three-point play that gave Auburn an eight-point lead with 17:16 left in the game. The Tigers went nearly six minutes without a field goal and Ole Miss scored 27 of the next 34 points to take a 67-55 lead when Storr hit a 3 with 7:32 remaining.

Auburn responded with a 16-4 run that made it a two-point game with 3:20 to go, but Ilias Kamardine answered with a 3 and Pinkins made 6 of 6 from the free-throw line from there to seal it.

Auburn is 0-13 this season when trailing with five minutes left.

Auburn: Hosts LSU on Tuesday.

Ole Miss: Hosts No. 25 Vanderbilt on Tuesday.

