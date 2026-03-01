Skip to main content
Santa Clara wins 93-72 over Oregon State

By AP News

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brenton Knapper scored 19 points as Santa Clara beat Oregon State 93-72 on Saturday.

Knapper shot 6 for 14 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Broncos (24-7, 15-3 West Coast Conference). Allen Graves scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Elijah Mahi went 4 of 12 from the field (2 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Johan Munch led the way for the Beavers (16-15, 9-9) with 19 points. Oregon State also got 12 points and six assists from Keziah Ekissi. Isaiah Sy also had 11 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

