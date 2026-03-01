Pepperdine beats Washington State 88-79

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Stefan Cicic’s 23 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks helped Pepperdine defeat Washington State 88-79 on Saturday night.

Aaron Clark added 20 points and seven rebounds for the Waves (9-22, 4-14 West Coast Conference). Styles Phipps finished with 16 points, while adding six rebounds, nine assists, and five steals.

Aaron Glass led the Cougars (12-19, 7-11) with 22 points. ND Okafor added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Washington State. Rihards Vavers also had 13 points.

Pepperdine took the lead for good with 15:08 to go in the first half. Cicic scored nine points to help give the Waves a 36-28 halftime lead. Clark scored 16 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press