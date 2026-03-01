Sykes’ 39 lead Long Beach State past Cal State Bakersfield 88-87

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Gavin Sykes’ 39 points led Long Beach State over Cal State Bakersfield 88-87 on Saturday night to end a 10-game losing streak.

The Roadrunners have lost 13 straight, the fourth-longest active streak in the nation, behind Kansas City (14), VMI (16) and Air Force (22).

Sykes had five rebounds for the Beach (9-21, 5-13 Big West Conference). Petar Majstorovic scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Rob Diaz III finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Ron Jessamy led the way for the Roadrunners (8-22, 2-16) with 33 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Cal State Bakersfield also got 19 points, six assists and five steals from CJ Hardy. Tom Mark finished with 17 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press