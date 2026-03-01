Maldonado scores 33 as Seattle U downs Loyola Marymount 71-66

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brayden Maldonado scored 33 points to lead Seattle University over Loyola Marymount 71-66 on Saturday night.

Maldonado shot 9 of 17 from the field, including 6 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 12 from the free-throw line for the Redhawks (19-12, 8-10 West Coast Conference). Will Heimbrodt added 11 points and Austin Maurer scored nine.

Aaron McBride led the way for the Lions (15-16, 6-12) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Jan Vide added 19 points, five assists and two steals. Rodney Brown Jr. scored 14.

Maldonado scored 14 points in the first half and Seattle U went into halftime trailing 32-29. Maldonado scored 19 points in the second half to help lead Seattle U to a five-point victory.

