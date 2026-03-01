Skip to main content
Dixon, Jester propel UC Irvine to 64-60 victory over UC Santa Barbara

By AP News

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Jurian Dixon and reserve Jovan Jester Jr. both scored 13 points to help UC Irvine hold off UC Santa Barbara 64-60 on Saturday night.

Dixon added six rebounds and Jester grabbed four boards with four steals for the Anteaters (20-10, 13-5 Big West Conference). Andre Henry added 12 points off the bench.

Colin Smith had 16 points and six rebounds to pace the Gauchos (18-12, 11-8). Zion Sensley added 14 points and Aidan Mahaney scored 12.

UC Irvine led 32-23 at halftime.

