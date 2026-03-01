Aarnisalo, Harris help No. 21 UNC beat No. 12 Duke 74-69 in rivalry rematch

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Elina Aarnisalo scored a career-high 22 points while Nyla Harris had 10 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter to help No. 21 North Carolina beat No. 12 Duke 74-69 on Sunday.

The Tar Heels (25-6, 14-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) denied the Blue Devils (21-8, 16-2) a chance to secure their first outright league regular-season title since 2013. While Duke had already clinched the No. 1 seed for next week’s ACC Tournament, 10th-ranked Louisville can clinch a share of the regular-season crown with a win later Sunday against Notre Dame.

UNC had won 11 of 12 coming in, with the lone loss coming at Duke two weeks ago — a game in which the Blue Devils notably had a 21-0 advantage in free-throw attempts. The Tar Heels repeatedly got to the line in the rematch, going 15 for 18 at the line in the fourth quarter alone and 20 of 27 for the game.

Harris led that effort, hitting all six of her free throws in the fourth quarter while repeatedly drawing whistles in the paint. Aarnisalo hit two free throws at the 3:51 mark for a 61-60 lead that put the Tar Heels ahead for good.

Ashlon Jackson scored 17 points for Duke. The Blue Devils started 3-6 this year before surging and running off 17 straight wins, including a 15-0 league start, before falling on a late basket last weekend at Clemson.

Duke: The Blue Devils will play in Friday’s quarterfinals in the ACC Tournament in Duluth, Georgia.

UNC: The Tar Heels will play as the No. 3 tournament seed in Friday’s quarterfinals.

