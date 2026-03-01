Skip to main content
Cambridge scores 33 to lift No. 13 Ohio State women over No. 15 Michigan State, 87-68

By AP News

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jaloni Cambridge scored 33 points, Chance Gray added 21 and No. 13 Ohio State hit a program record 18 3-pointers in a 87-68 win over No. 15 Michigan State on Sunday afternoon in the regular season finale for both teams.

Cambridge shot 12 of 24 from the field and 7 of 12 from beyond the arc, the most she has made from deep all season. Gray shot 7 of 11 from 3-point range.

Elsa Lemilla recorded a double-double for the Buckeyes (24-6, 13-5 Big Ten) with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Kennedy Cambridge put up 10 points.

The Buckeyes had a 15-0 run in the second quarter, putting them up 38-11, and they went into halftime leading 49-26.

The Spartans (22-7, 11-7) were led in scoring by Grace VanSlooten, with 17. Rashunda Jones scored 16 and Ines Sotelo added 11.

Up next

Michigan State: Will be the No. 7 seed in the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis. The Spartans play on Thursday.

Ohio State: Can be the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten tournament with a Minnesota loss against Illinois, or the No. 5 seed if Minnesota wins.

AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

