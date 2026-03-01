Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
64.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Rutgers slips past Maryland 69-65 after 20-point lead disappears

By AP News

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Tariq Francis scored 19 points and Rutgers, which once led by 20 points in the first half, defeated Maryland 69-65 on Sunday to sweep the season series between the teams.

Rutgers won 68-57 at home against Maryland in the other meeting this season.

Trailing by 19 at halftime, Maryland stormed back early in the second half. Elijah Saunders and Andre Mills hit 3-pointers and the Terrapins added five three throws in a 13-0 run that got them within 45-41 six minutes into the second half.

Maryland took the lead once at 48-47 and the score was tied at 54 with a little under five minutes remaining. Rutgers quickly went back ahead 60-54 and led the rest of the way. The Terrapins were within two points twice in the final half-minute but both times Rutgers delivered at the free-throw line to preserve the win.

Darren Buchanan Jr. scored 14 points and Jamichael Davis had 12 for Rutgers (12-17, 5-13 Big Ten).

Mills had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Saunders had 11 and 14 for Maryland, which had a 50-26 advantage on the boards but had 19 turnovers to six for Rutgers. Solomon Washington had 15 points and four blocks and David Coit scored 10 for the Terps (11-18, 4-14).

Maryland made only 1 of 14 3-pointers and had 14 turnovers in the first half. Rutgers had a 14-0 advantage in points after turnovers, helping the Scarlet Knights take a 39-20 halftime lead. In one eight-minute stretch the Scarlet Knights outscored the Terrapins 18-4.

The Scarlet Knights gained their second road win of the conference season.

Up next

Maryland: at Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Rutgers: at No. 13 Michigan State on Thursday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.