North Texas defeats UAB 62-58

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — David Terrell Jr.’s 17 points helped North Texas defeat UAB 62-58 on Sunday.

Terrell also contributed six rebounds and three steals for the Mean Green (17-13, 8-9 American Athletic Conference). Reece Robinson added 12 points while going 5 of 10 from the field and seven rebounds.

Chance Westry led the Blazers (18-11, 9-7) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and four assists. Dayjaun Anderson added 14 points for UAB off the bench. Evan Chatman finished with seven points and 15 rebounds.

North Texas went into halftime trailing 28-21. Terrell scored 15 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead North Texas to a four-point victory.

