Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
64.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Blums scores 17 off the bench, Davidson knocks off La Salle 71-64

By AP News

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Roberts Blums led Davidson over La Salle on Sunday with 17 points off the bench in a 71-64 win.

Blums shot 6 for 15 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (18-11, 9-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Josh Scovens scored 16 points, going 7 of 12 and 2 of 6 from the free-throw line. Devin Brown shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Truth Harris led the way for the Explorers (8-21, 4-12) with 17 points and two steals. La Salle also got 15 points and three steals from Rob Dockery.

Davidson took the lead for good with 1:36 to go in the first half. The score was 33-27 at halftime, with Brown racking up 10 points. Davidson outscored La Salle in the second half by one point, with Scovens scoring a team-high 14 points after halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.