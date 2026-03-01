Skip to main content
Wagner scores 25, Indiana State defeats UIC 79-63

By AP News

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Camp Wagner scored 25 points as Indiana State beat UIC 79-63 on Sunday.

Wagner added three steals for the Sycamores (11-20, 4-16 Missouri Valley Conference). Ian Scott scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Jo Van Buggenhout finished with 12 points off the bench. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Sycamores.

Elijah Crawford finished with 18 points, four assists and two steals for the Flames (17-14, 12-8). Ahmad Henderson II added 14 points and two steals for UIC.

Indiana State took the lead for good with 2:36 remaining in the first half. The score was 35-31 at halftime, with Wagner racking up 13 points. Indiana State pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a 12-point lead to 22 points. They outscored UIC by 12 points in the final half, as Wagner led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

