Enis’ 25 help South Florida knock off Tulane 90-62

By AP News

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Wes Enis scored 25 points, two teammates registered double-doubles, and South Florida beat Tulane 90-62 on Sunday.

The Bulls won their seventh straight and have a two-game lead in the loss column atop the American Athletic Conference.

Enis went 9 of 14 from the field (5 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Bulls (21-8, 13-3 American Athletic Conference). Josh Omojafo scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line, and added 10 rebounds. Izaiyah Nelson shot 5 of 15 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding 13 rebounds and six assists.

Curtis Williams finished with 27 points and six rebounds for the Green Wave (17-12, 8-8). Tulane got 11 points and seven rebounds from Rowan Brumbaugh. Scotty Middleton had 11 points and six rebounds.

South Florida took the lead for good with 7:48 left in the first half. The score was 49-38 at halftime, with Enis racking up 18 points. South Florida extended its lead to 60-46 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Omojafo scored a team-high 10 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

