Folefac scores 23 as Siena beats Rider 76-61

By AP News

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Francis Folefac had 23 points in Siena’s 76-61 win over Rider on Sunday.

Folefac also added 13 rebounds and four blocks for the Saints (20-11, 13-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Brendan Coyle scored 20 points, going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line. Justice Shoats had 14 points.

Flash Burton finished with 20 points and six rebounds for the Broncs (4-25, 3-17). Zion Cruz added 16 points for Rider. Caleb Smith had 13 points, six rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

