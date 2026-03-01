Shaw hits career-high 24 as No. 17 West Virginia women beat Cincinnati 118-60

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Sydney Shaw, Kierra Wheeler, Jordan Harrison, and Gia Cooke combined for 85 points and No. 17 West Virginia hit a season-high 15 3-pointers as the Mountaineers beat Cincinnati 118-60 on Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Shaw scored a career-high 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field, and went 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Wheeler had 21 and 10 rebounds, Harrison added 20 points and 10 assists, and Cooke scored 20. The Mountaineers (24-6, 14-4 Big 12), who scored their most points in a win since 2002, have a double-bye into the Big 12 Tournament which begins Wednesday.

West Virginia jumped ahead with an early 18-3 run, spanning most of the first quarter and carrying over into the second to take a 35-9 lead. Cincinnati (11-19, 6-12) could never find its footing, committing 18 turnovers for 25 West Virginia points.

The Bearcats were led in scoring by Mya Perry, with 19.

Up next

West Virginia: Plays Friday in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City.

Cincinnati: Will be the No. 13 seed in the Big 12 Tournament and plays Wednesday in the first round.

