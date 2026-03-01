Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
64.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

No. 22 Minnesota women beat Illinois 78-73, clinch No. 4 seed, double-bye in Big Ten tourney

By AP News

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Sophie Hart scored 17 points, Amaya Battle added 10 of her 16 points in the second half and No. 22 Minnesota beat Illinois 78-73 on Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams to clinch a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.

Minnesota (22-7, 13-5 Big Ten), which lost 75-61 to No. 18 Michigan State last time out, has won 10 of 11 and will be the No. 4 seed in Big Ten Tournament, which begins Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Gophers tied the program’s single-season record for conference wins, previously set in the 1982-83 and ’84-85 seasons.

Berry Wallace hit a 3-pointer before Cearah Parchment drew a charge and then scored in the post to make it 70-all with 1:01 left in the game, but Grace Grocholski, Mara Braun and Tori McKinney combined to go 8 of 8 from the free-throw line from there to seal it.

Braun had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists, Finau Tonga also scored 11 points and McKinney added 10.

Wallace led Illinois (19-10, 9-9) with 15 points while Maddie Webber and Aaliyah Guyton each scored 14. Parchment and Destiny Jackson added 13 points apiece.

Hart scored six points in a 14-3 first-quarter run that made it 16-9 with 3:24 left in the period and Minnesota never again trailed.

The Gophers used a 11-3 spurt in the second quarter to push the lead to 15 points before Illinois scored eight consecutive points to close the first half that made it 36-29 at the intermission.

Up next

Minnesota: Plays Friday in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Illinois: The 10th-seeded Illini play Wednesday in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.