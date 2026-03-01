Shelton’s 18 help Merrimack down Niagara 73-66

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Ernest Shelton had 18 points in Merrimack’s 73-66 victory against Niagara on Sunday.

Shelton shot 5 of 13 from the field, including 4 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Warriors (21-10, 17-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Kevair Kennedy added 16 points, seven assists and five rebounds while going 6 of 11 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Tye Dorset shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Justin Hawkins finished with 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Purple Eagles (8-22, 5-15). Niagara also got 13 points and two steals from Josiah Sabino. Reggie Prudhomme finished with nine points.

By The Associated Press