Shelton’s 18 help Merrimack down Niagara 73-66

By AP News

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Ernest Shelton had 18 points in Merrimack’s 73-66 victory against Niagara on Sunday.

Shelton shot 5 of 13 from the field, including 4 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Warriors (21-10, 17-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Kevair Kennedy added 16 points, seven assists and five rebounds while going 6 of 11 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Tye Dorset shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Justin Hawkins finished with 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Purple Eagles (8-22, 5-15). Niagara also got 13 points and two steals from Josiah Sabino. Reggie Prudhomme finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

