Jalynn Bristow scores 18 for No. 20 Texas Tech women in 58-51 win over Arizona State

Jalynn Bristow scored 18 points and Jada Malone added 11 in No. 20 Texas Tech’s 58-51 win over Arizona State in the regular season finale for both teams on Sunday afternoon.

Denae Fritz also put up 11 points for the Red Raiders (25-6, 12-6 Big 12), who shot 43% from the field as a team (18 of 42) in the win in a close game that saw six lead changes.

Texas Tech scored the first points of the game and Arizona State (22-9, 9-9) matched the pace to tie it at 10-all early. The Sun Devils led going into halftime, 27-25. A 12-0 run for the Red Raiders that lasted the last 4:02 seconds of the third quarter extended their lead to 47-36.

Arizona State outscored Texas Tech in the final quarter, 15-11, but couldn’t overcome the deficit.

The Sun Devils were led in scoring by Gabby Elliott, with 15 points. Helosia Carrera added 10 on perfect 5 of 5 shooting from the field.

Up next

Texas Tech: Will be the No. 5 seed in the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, playing on Thursday.

Arizona State: Will be the No. 10 seed in the Big 12 tournament, playing on Wednesday.

