Jalynn Bristow scores 18 for No. 20 Texas Tech women in 58-51 win over Arizona State

By AP News

Jalynn Bristow scored 18 points and Jada Malone added 11 in No. 20 Texas Tech’s 58-51 win over Arizona State in the regular season finale for both teams on Sunday afternoon.

Denae Fritz also put up 11 points for the Red Raiders (25-6, 12-6 Big 12), who shot 43% from the field as a team (18 of 42) in the win in a close game that saw six lead changes.

Texas Tech scored the first points of the game and Arizona State (22-9, 9-9) matched the pace to tie it at 10-all early. The Sun Devils led going into halftime, 27-25. A 12-0 run for the Red Raiders that lasted the last 4:02 seconds of the third quarter extended their lead to 47-36.

Arizona State outscored Texas Tech in the final quarter, 15-11, but couldn’t overcome the deficit.

The Sun Devils were led in scoring by Gabby Elliott, with 15 points. Helosia Carrera added 10 on perfect 5 of 5 shooting from the field.

Up next

Texas Tech: Will be the No. 5 seed in the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, playing on Thursday.

Arizona State: Will be the No. 10 seed in the Big 12 tournament, playing on Wednesday.

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

LUBBOCK

