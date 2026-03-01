Huibregtse’s 21 lead Bradley past Murray State 87-78

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Alex Huibregtse’s 21 points helped Bradley defeat Murray State 87-78 on Sunday.

Huibregtse shot 6 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Braves (20-11, 13-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Jaquan Johnson scored 16 points, going 5 of 12 and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line. AJ Smith had 14 points and shot 4 of 4 from the field and 4 for 6 from the foul line.

Roman Domon led the way for the Racers (20-11, 12-8) with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Fredrick King added 17 points and eight rebounds for Murray State. Javon Jackson also had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press