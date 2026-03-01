Skip to main content
Huibregtse’s 21 lead Bradley past Murray State 87-78

By AP News

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Alex Huibregtse’s 21 points helped Bradley defeat Murray State 87-78 on Sunday.

Huibregtse shot 6 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Braves (20-11, 13-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Jaquan Johnson scored 16 points, going 5 of 12 and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line. AJ Smith had 14 points and shot 4 of 4 from the field and 4 for 6 from the foul line.

Roman Domon led the way for the Racers (20-11, 12-8) with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Fredrick King added 17 points and eight rebounds for Murray State. Javon Jackson also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

