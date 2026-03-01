No. 11 TCU women repeat as outright Big 12 champs with win over Baylor for 42nd in a row at home

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Marta Suarez had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Olivia Miles scored 19 and No. 11 TCU repeated as the outright Big 12 regular-season champion with a 65-53 victory over No. 18 Baylor on Sunday, which also extended the Horned Frogs’ home winning streak to 42 games.

It was the second year in a row that the in-state rivals played in the conference’s final regular-season game. The Frogs (27-4, 15-3 Big 12) won both times to keep from having to share the title with the Bears (24-7, 13-5).

Suarez thrust her right arm into the air after hitting a 3 — her fourth of five of the game — with 6:02 left in the third quarter to stretch TCU lead to 40-21. Miles and Taylor Bigby, who finished with 12 points, had three-point plays right before that.

Taliah Scott had 13 of her 17 points for Baylor in the fourth quarter. The Bears finished with a season low in points, with their only lead at 2-0 after free throws by Scott just over a minute into the game.

The Frogs had never won a Big 12 title or been to the NCAA Sweet 16 until last year. They were 1-17 in Big 12 play in 2022-23, the season before Mark Campbell became their coach.

TCU has won five in a row against Baylor, including last year’s Big 12 Tournament championship game, after losing 37 in a row in the series since 1991. Miles had a career-high 40 points with 10 made 3s in an 83-67 win in Baylor on Feb. 12.

The Frogs’ home win streak again matches No. 4 Texas for the nation’s longest going into the postseason. Both are in line to host first- and second-round NCAA Tournament games after the selection committee had its second reveal of expected top 16 seeds earlier Sunday.

Up next

The Big 12 tournament in Kansas City. TCU and Baylor both have double byes and don’t play until the quarterfinal round Friday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer