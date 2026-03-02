Hornseth puts up 16, Northern Iowa downs Drake 75-53

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Will Hornseth’s 16 points helped Northern Iowa defeat Drake 75-53 on Sunday.

Hornseth finished 7 of 11 from the field for the Panthers (19-12, 11-9 Missouri Valley Conference). Ben Schwieger shot 6 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Tristan Smith had 12 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 3 from the free-throw line.

Eli Shetlar led the way for the Bulldogs (12-19, 6-14) with 15 points. Owen Larson added 15 points for Drake. Wilguens Jr. Exacte finished with nine points and six rebounds. The loss is the ninth straight for the Bulldogs.

Northern Iowa took the lead for good with 5:38 left in the first half. The score was 39-24 at halftime, with Hornseth racking up 12 points. Northern Iowa outscored Drake by seven points over the final half, while Smith led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

