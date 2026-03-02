Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
66.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Hornseth puts up 16, Northern Iowa downs Drake 75-53

By AP News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Will Hornseth’s 16 points helped Northern Iowa defeat Drake 75-53 on Sunday.

Hornseth finished 7 of 11 from the field for the Panthers (19-12, 11-9 Missouri Valley Conference). Ben Schwieger shot 6 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Tristan Smith had 12 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 3 from the free-throw line.

Eli Shetlar led the way for the Bulldogs (12-19, 6-14) with 15 points. Owen Larson added 15 points for Drake. Wilguens Jr. Exacte finished with nine points and six rebounds. The loss is the ninth straight for the Bulldogs.

Northern Iowa took the lead for good with 5:38 left in the first half. The score was 39-24 at halftime, with Hornseth racking up 12 points. Northern Iowa outscored Drake by seven points over the final half, while Smith led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.