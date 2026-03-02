Skip to main content
Mayo scores 23, Southern Illinois takes down Evansville 81-67

By AP News

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Damien Mayo Jr. had 23 points in Southern Illinois’ 81-67 win over Evansville on Sunday.

Mayo shot 6 for 15 (4 for 10 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Salukis (16-15, 10-10 Missouri Valley Conference). Drew Steffe went 6 of 8 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 16 points. Prince Aligbe shot 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

AJ Casey led the way for the Purple Aces (7-24, 3-17) with 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Joshua Hughes added 16 points, six rebounds and two steals for Evansville. Trent Hundley finished with 16 points.

A 10-0 run in the first half gave Southern Illinois an eight-point lead. The teams entered the break with Southern Illinois ahead 38-27, while Aligbe led the Salukis with eight points. Southern Illinois outscored Evansville by three points in the second half, and Mayo scored a team-high 16 points in the second half to help their team secure the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

