Azzi Fudd helps No. 1 UConn rout St. John’s 85-49 for 47th consecutive victory

By AP News
NEW YORK (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 14 points and Allie Ziebell added 13 to help No. 1 UConn rout St. John’s 85-49 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night for its 47th consecutive victory.

The Huskies matched the fifth-longest winning streak in women’s Division I history, equaling UConn’s run from 2013-15.

UConn (31-0, 20-0 Big East) wrapped up another undefeated regular season and now is preparing to make a run at another Big East tournament crown. The Huskies have an average victory margin of nearly 38 points, which is the third-largest margin in Division I history — trailing only two other Huskies teams.

The 2014-15 squad won by 40.6 points and the 2015-16 team had a 39.7-point average margin.

This was the first time the St. John’s women have played a standalone game at the famed Midtown Manhattan arena. The Red Storm have been part of doubleheaders with their men’s team, and they also competed in the Maggie Dixon Classic for a few years.

The matchup drew 9,612 fans, most of whom cheered for the Huskies. UConn raced to a 24-9 lead after the first quarter behind Sarah Strong, Fudd and Serah Williams. The Huskies led 43-20 at the half.

Jailah Donald scored eight points to lead St. John’s (21-10, 11-9). The Red Storm finished tied for fourth in the conference with Marquette and Creighton, but will be the No. 6 seed in the tournament.

Up next

UConn: Plays in the Big East quarterfinals on Saturday.

St. John’s: Opens the conference tournament against Xavier on Friday.

By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer

