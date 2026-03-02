Skip to main content
Counter scores 23 to help Charleston rally for 79-76 victory over UNC Wilmington

By AP News

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Jlynn Counter scored 23 points to help Charleston rally for a 79-76 victory over UNC Wilmington on Sunday night, ending the Seahawks’ six-game winning streak.

Counter also had seven assists for the Cougars (21-10, 14-4 Coastal Athletic Association), who outscored the Seahawks 56-41 in the second half. Chris Davis Jr. added 17 points, five rebounds and three steals. Connor Hickman had 10 points.

Nolan Hodge led the way for the Seahawks (25-5, 14-3) with 15 points. Christian May had 13 points and eight rebounds. Patrick Wessler finished with 11 points and 16 rebounds.

Charleston trailed 35-23 at halftime, but Counter scored a team-high 20 points after the break to spark the Cougars’ rally.

UNC Wilmington has a half-game lead on Charleston in the CAA regular-season race. The Seahawks can claim the title outright if they win at Elon on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

