Trio leads Morgan State to 90-84 victory over Norfolk State

By AP News

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rob Lawson and Walter Peggs Jr. both finished with 20 points and Eugene Alvin scored 19 to lead Morgan State to a 90-84 victory over Norfolk State on Monday night.

Lawson made 4 of 6 from 3-point range and grabbed six rebounds for the Bears (13-15, 9-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Peggs came off the bench to sink 5 of 10 shots from 3-point range. Alvin made 6 of 10 from shots with three 3-pointers and all four of his free throws. Alfred Worrell Jr. totaled 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Elijah Davis posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists.

Anthony McComb III finished with 23 points to lead the Spartans (15-15, 8-5), who saw a five-game winning streak end. Reserve Jaquel Morris had a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, adding two blocked shots. Devon Ellis pitched in with 14 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

