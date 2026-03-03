Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
54.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Stephen F. Austin beats Incarnate Word 76-68 to win Southland Conference regular-season title

By AP News

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Lateef Patrick scored 28 points to lead Stephen F. Austin to a 76-68 victory over Incarnate Word on Monday night, earning the Lumberjacks the Southland Conference regular-season title.

Patrick added five rebounds for the Lumberjacks (27-4, 20-2), who finish a game ahead of McNeese and head to the conference tournament as the top seed. Keon Thompson totaled 12 points and five assists, while Narit Chotikavanic scored 11.

Davion Bailey led the Cardinals (12-19, 7-15) with 21 points and six rebounds. Lewis Rowe added 14 points and seven rebounds and Harold Woods scored 12.

Stephen F. Austin led 28-26 at halftime behind nine points from Kam Burton. Patrick’s jump shot with 2:58 remaining in the second half gave the Lumberjacks the lead for good at 67-66.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.