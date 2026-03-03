Taylor scores 21 to help Howard defeat Coppin State 90-70

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cedric Taylor III scored 21 points to help Howard defeat Coppin State 90-70 on Monday night.

Taylor also had five rebounds, five assists, and three blocks for the Bison (20-10, 10-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Ose Okokie shot 6 of 9 from the field and 6 for 9 from the line to add 18 points. Bryce Harris went 7 of 13 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

Demariontay Hall led the way for the Eagles (7-23, 5-8) with 20 points and two steals. Coppin State also got 15 points from Jamari Piercy. Favour Aire also had 11 points.

