Lattimore scores 23 to lead North Carolina Central over Maryland-Eastern Shore 77-73

By AP News

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Gage Lattimore scored 23 points to help North Carolina Central hold off Maryland-Eastern Shore 77-73 on Monday night.

Lattimore added six assists for the Eagles (12-16, 8-5 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Dionte Johnson totaled 15 points and five rebounds, sinking 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Kyric Davis pitched in with 14 points and four steals.

Zion Obanla led the way for the Hawks (9-21, 5-8) with 18 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Michael Teal added 15 points and five assists, while Dorion Staples scored 11.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

