Cotton scores 21 to lead UT Rio Grande Valley to 74-62 victory over Northwestern State

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Koree Cotton scored 21 points to help UT Rio Grande Valley defeat Northwestern State 74-62 on Monday night in a Southland Conference regular-season finale.

Cotton also had seven rebounds for the Vaqueros (18-13, 14-8). Jaylen Washington and Marvin McGhee both scored 13.

Willie Williams led the way for the Demons (10-21, 8-14) with 18 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Izzy Miles had 12 points and Micah Thomas added 10 points and six assists.

UT Rio Grande Valley took the lead with 15:47 left in the first half and did not trail again. McGhee had 11 points for a 39-30 advantage at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press