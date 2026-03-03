Elyzee scores 23 to help Southeastern Louisiana fend off New Orleans 82-78

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jeremy Elyzee scored 23 points and Southeastern Louisiana beat New Orleans 82-78 on Monday night in a Southland Conference regular-season finale.

Elyzee added six rebounds and four steals for the Lions (9-22, 6-16), who snapped a five-game losing streak. Isaiah Gaines totaled 18 points and six rebounds. Jaiden Lawrence scored 12 on 4-for-5 shooting from 3-point range.

Jakevion Buckley led the way for the Privateers (15-17, 12-10) with 28 points, 13 assists and two blocks. Coleton Benson added 21 points and five assists, while Kedrick Osby scored 11.

Southeastern Louisiana went into the half ahead of New Orleans 40-32 behind 12 points from Elyzee. Lawrence’s 3-pointer with 2:16 left in the second half gave the Lions the lead for good at 73-71.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press