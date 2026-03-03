Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
52.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Elyzee scores 23 to help Southeastern Louisiana fend off New Orleans 82-78

By AP News

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jeremy Elyzee scored 23 points and Southeastern Louisiana beat New Orleans 82-78 on Monday night in a Southland Conference regular-season finale.

Elyzee added six rebounds and four steals for the Lions (9-22, 6-16), who snapped a five-game losing streak. Isaiah Gaines totaled 18 points and six rebounds. Jaiden Lawrence scored 12 on 4-for-5 shooting from 3-point range.

Jakevion Buckley led the way for the Privateers (15-17, 12-10) with 28 points, 13 assists and two blocks. Coleton Benson added 21 points and five assists, while Kedrick Osby scored 11.

Southeastern Louisiana went into the half ahead of New Orleans 40-32 behind 12 points from Elyzee. Lawrence’s 3-pointer with 2:16 left in the second half gave the Lions the lead for good at 73-71.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.