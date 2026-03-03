Skip to main content
King scores 18 to help Montana State take down Northern Arizona 76-65

By AP News

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Christian King scored 18 points and Montana State beat Northern Arizona 76-65 on Monday night to close out the Big Sky Conference regular season.

King went 7 of 13 from the field (4 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Bobcats (18-13, 12-6). Jaden Steppe scored 16 on 6-for-10 shooting. Jed Miller hit all three of his 3-point attempts and scored 13.

Oakland Fort finished with 26 points and four assists for the Lumberjacks (10-21, 4-14). Diego Campisano added 14 points and eight rebounds. Chris Komin finished with nine points and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

