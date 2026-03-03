Skip to main content
Bartley scores 15 to propel Houston Christian past Lamar 75-53

By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Ryan Bartley had 15 points and Houston Christian rolled to a 75-53 victory over Lamar on Monday night to close out the Southland Conference regular season.

Bartley also snagged five rebounds for the Huskies (12-19, 8-14). Demarco Bethea totaled 14 points and six rebounds. Kylin Green had 13 points.

Braden East and Rob Lee Jr. both scored 16 to lead the way for the Cardinals (12-19, 7-15) in an eighth straight loss. East added 11 rebounds and blocked two shots. Cody Pennebaker had 12 points.

Houston Christian took the lead for good with 11:55 remaining in the first half. The score was 29-24 at halftime, with Bethea racking up eight points. Houston Christian pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

