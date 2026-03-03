Johnson, Madi post double-doubles to power Sacramento State to 83-65 victory over Idaho State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Prophet Johnson and Arman Madi posted double-doubles to propel Sacramento State to an 83-65 victory over Idaho State on Monday night to close out the Big Sky Conference regular season.

Johnson finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Madi scored 13, grabbed 11 rebounds and added seven assists for the Hornets (10-20, 6-12). Mark Lavrenov had 19 points and Jahni Summers scored 12.

Louis Bond totaled 15 points and five rebounds off the bench to lead the Bengals (12-19, 5-13). Connor Hollenbeck scored 12.

Sac State took a 46-29 advantage into halftime and was never threatened after the break.

