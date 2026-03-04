Sabol puts up 27 as Buffalo beats Eastern Michigan 72-67

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Sabol had 27 points in Buffalo’s 72-67 victory against Eastern Michigan on Tuesday.

Sabol shot 9 of 16 from the field, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Bulls (17-13, 7-10 Mid-American Conference). Noah Batchelor scored 13 points and Angelo Brizzi had 11 points.

Mohammad Habhab led the Eagles (10-20, 4-13) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Eastern Michigan also got 15 points from Gregory Lawson II, and Addison Patterson finished with 12 points.

Buffalo went into the half leading Eastern Michigan 43-27. Sabol scored 13 points in the half. Buffalo was outscored by 11 points in the second half but hung on for the victory. Sabol led the way with 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press