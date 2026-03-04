New Hampshire defeats Bryant 88-83 in OT

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Belal El Shakery’s 23 points helped New Hampshire defeat Bryant 88-83 in overtime to wrap up the regular season on Tuesday.

El Shakery added 12 rebounds and five assists for the Wildcats (9-20, 5-11 America East Conference). Kijan Robinson shot 9 for 19, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc to add 22 points. Jack Graham had 12 points and shot 5 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line. The Wildcats ended an eight-game losing streak with the victory.

Keegan Harvey led the way for the Bulldogs (9-21, 5-11) with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Bryant also got 19 points and eight rebounds from Timofei Rudovskii. Aaron Davis also had 14 points and six rebounds.

The America East Tournament runs Saturday through March 14 at campus sites.

By The Associated Press