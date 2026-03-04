Skip to main content
Ejiofor leads Senior Night comeback as No. 18 St. John’s tops Georgetown 72-69 at MSG

By AP News
NEW YORK (AP) — Zuby Ejiofor scored 23 points, Joson Sanon added 15 off the bench — all after halftime — and No. 18 St. John’s rallied from 12 down in the second half to beat skidding Georgetown 72-69 on Tuesday night.

With a gritty comeback on Senior Night at Madison Square Garden, the Red Storm (24-6, 17-2 Big East) tied No. 4 UConn atop the conference standings with one regular-season game remaining. A victory Friday night at Hudson River rival Seton Hall would give the Johnnies at least a share of their second consecutive Big East regular-season championship following a 32-year drought.

The only time they’ve won back-to-back league crowns was 1985 and ’86.

Dylan Darling had 12 points for St. John’s, which has won 15 of 16 overall and 11 straight meetings with Georgetown — the longest streak for either school in a series that dates to 1909.

Kayvaun Mulready scored a career-high 20 points off the bench for the streaky Hoyas (13-17, 5-14), last in the Big East. They’ve lost a season-worst seven in a row following a four-game winning streak.

Jeremiah Williams shook off an injury to his lower right leg and added 17 points. Malik Mack had 15.

After honoring Ejiofor and four other seniors in a pregame ceremony, the Red Storm came out flat. They trailed 48-36 with 13:30 remaining before finally starting to find their rhythm when Ian Jackson converted a three-point play.

Darling’s steal and fast-break layup put St. John’s ahead 59-57 with 6:43 left, its first lead since 15-14 with 12:16 to go in the first half.

A jumper by Sanon capped an 8-0 run, but Georgetown wouldn’t go away even after falling behind by five with 1:30 to play.

Williams could have tied it by finishing a three-point play with 16.6 seconds left, but he missed the free throw. Bryce Hopkins grabbed the rebound and sank two foul shots to make it 72-69, and Caleb Williams missed a 3-pointer for the Hoyas just before the buzzer.

Georgetown coach Ed Cooley faces his former team again when the Hoyas host Providence in their regular-season finale Saturday night.

St. John’s stormed back from 15 down in the second half to defeat Seton Hall 65-60 at MSG on Jan. 20.

By MIKE FITZPATRICK
AP Sports Writer

