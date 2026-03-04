Holy Cross secures 82-77 win in Patriot League Tournament against Lafayette

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Gabe Warren had 23 points in Holy Cross’ 82-77 win over Lafayette on Tuesday in the first round of the Patriot League Tournament.

Warren added nine rebounds for the 10th-seeded Crusaders (10-21, 5-13 Patriot League). Tyler Boston scored 17 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 8 for 8 from the line, and added nine rebounds and 14 assists. Aiden Disu finished 7 of 11 from the field to finish with 16 points.

Caleb Williams led the 7th-seeded Leopards (11-20, 8-10) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and six rebounds. Mark Butler added 15 points and 10 assists for Lafayette. Ryan Pettit finished with 12 points.

Warren scored 10 points in the first half and Holy Cross went into halftime trailing 39-34. Holy Cross used a 9-0 second-half run to break a 43-43 tie and take the lead at 52-43 with 15:05 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Warren scored 13 second-half points.

Holy Cross faces 2nd-seed Lehigh on Thursday in the quarterfinal round.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press