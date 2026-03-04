Bogavac’s late scoring powers No. 17 North Carolina to a 67-63 win over Clemson

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Luka Bogavac hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-best 20 points as No. 17 North Carolina beat Clemson 67-63 Tuesday night and set a program record by going 18-0 at home.

Henri Veesaar scored 13 points before fouling out in the final minute and Jarin Stevenson had nine points and 10 rebounds as the Tar Heels (24-6, 12-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their fourth straight game heading into a weekend rematch with No. 1 Duke.

North Carolina’s unbeaten run at home was its first in nine years.

RJ Godfrey scored a career-high 22 points on 10-for-13 shooting for Clemson (21-9, 11-6). Godfrey’s only point in the final 8½ minutes came on a free throw with 1:25 remaining that cut the deficit to 61-59. Carter Welling added 13 points.

Bogavac sank both ends of a 1-and-1 with 12.2 seconds left for a 66-63 edge. Clemson’s Dillon Hunter drove to the lane and missed on the next possession.

Bogavac went 6 for 10 from 3-point distance and doubled his previous season high for baskets from distance. He hit three 3s in a 2½ minute stretch to put the Tar Heels up 59-55 with just more than four minutes to play.

North Carolina, which trailed 30-27 at halftime, wiped out a five-point deficit in the second half with a 12-0 run. Stevenson scored the final six points in the outburst. The Tigers scored the next seven points and it was tight for the final 12 minutes.

North Carolina played its sixth consecutive game without leading scorer Caleb Wilson, who is out with a broken bone in his left hand.

Clemson had never won in Chapel Hill in 59 visits until 2020. The Tigers were bidding for their third victory in the last four trips.

Up next

Clemson: Host Georgia Tech on Saturday.

North Carolina: At No. 1 Duke on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press