Dak’s career-high 22 points and career-high 10 rebounds help Colorado withstand Utah in 92-78 win

By AP News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bangot Dak scored a career-high 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Colorado withstood Utah’s second-half shooting barrage to beat the Utes 92-78 on Tuesday.

It was the 7-foot Dak’s fifth double-double of the season and second this year against Utah. Isaiah Johnson also scored 22 points, Barrington Hargress scored 19 points and Jalin Holland 11 for Colorado (17-13, 7-10 Big 12).

Terrence Brown scored 26 points and Don McHenry 19 for Utah (10-20, 2-15).

A 13-13 contest with 14:46 left before halftime became one-sided as the Buffs went on to dominate and posted a 51-26 lead at halftime, shooting 67.9% (19 of 28) before intermission. Utah meanwhile shot 34.5% (10 of 29) and missed all nine 3-point attempts.

The Utes turned it around after the break and shot 73.9% (17 of 23) including 85.7% (6 of 7) from 3-point range and got back in it. McHenry’s three-point play brought Utah within 69-60 with 8:58 remaining.

Colorado responded with Holland making a pair of foul shots, Dak made four straight and then a tip-in layup and Colorado stayed ahead by double digits the rest of the way.

Up Next

Colorado: Hosts No. 2 Arizona in a regular season finale on Saturday.

Utah: Ends the regular season at Baylor on Saturday.

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

