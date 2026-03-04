Old Dominion earns 87-80 win in Sun Belt Conference Tournament against UL Monroe

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Ketron Shaw had 25 points in Old Dominion’s 87-80 victory over UL Monroe on Tuesday in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Shaw had nine rebounds and seven assists for the 11th-seeded Monarchs (11-20). Jared Turner scored 15 points while finishing 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and added six rebounds. Robert Davis Jr. went 5 of 9 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Krystian Lewis led the way for the 14th-seeded Warhawks (4-27) with 27 points. Lavell Brodnex added 17 points, 15 rebounds and three steals for UL Monroe. MJ Russell also had 17 points.

Old Dominion took the lead with 19:43 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Shaw led the Monarchs in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them ahead 46-35 at the break. Old Dominion was outscored by UL Monroe in the second half by a four-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Shaw led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

Old Dominion will face No. 10 seed Georgia Southern tomorrow in the second round.

