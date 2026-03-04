Fresno State beats San Jose State 82-68

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jake Heidbreder had 20 points in Fresno State’s 82-68 victory against San Jose State on Tuesday.

Heidbreder shot 5 for 15 (3 for 10 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (13-17, 7-12 Mountain West Conference). Wilson Jacques scored 16 points and added 19 rebounds and three blocks. DeShawn Gory had 14 points and finished 6 of 13 from the field.

Colby Garland led the Spartans (8-22, 3-16) in scoring, finishing with 26 points. Adrian Myers added 17 points and 16 rebounds for San Jose State. Melvin Bell Jr. also had 10 points.

Fresno State took the lead for good with 15:28 remaining in the first half. The score was 45-34 at halftime, with Gory racking up 10 points. Fresno State outscored San Jose State in the second half by three points, with Heidbreder scoring a team-high 12 points after the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press