Drew Fielder scores 33 and Boise State beats San Diego State 86-77

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Drew Fielder’s 33 points led Boise State over San Diego State 86-77 on Tuesday.

Fielder added nine rebounds for the Broncos (19-11, 11-8 Mountain West Conference). Javan Buchanan scored 17 points, going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Dylan Andrews had 13 points.

Reese Waters finished with 23 points for the Aztecs (19-10, 13-6). Tae Simmons added 12 points for San Diego State.

Boise State took the lead for good with 19:04 to go in the first half. The score was 34-27 at halftime, with Fielder racking up 12 points. Boise State used a 12-0 run in the second half to build a 20-point lead at 51-31 with 15:22 left in the half before finishing off the win.

By The Associated Press