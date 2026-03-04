Henley scores 17, Grand Canyon knocks off Air Force 86-60

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Jaden Henley scored 17 points as Grand Canyon beat Air Force 86-60 on Tuesday night.

Henley added five rebounds for the Antelopes (19-11, 12-7 Mountain West Conference). Makaih Williams scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Brian Moore Jr. and Dusty Stromer each finished with 12 points.

Kam Sanders finished with 18 points and five assists for the Falcons (3-27, 0-19). Air Force also got 11 points and six rebounds from Lucas Hobin. Eli Robinson finished with eight points and six rebounds. The Falcons extended their losing streak to 23 straight.

Grand Canyon led Air Force 43-24 at halftime, with Williams putting up eight points. Henley scored 11 points in the second half.

