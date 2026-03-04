Skip to main content
Yalden scores 19 in Vermont’s 69-56 victory over Albany

By AP News

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Gus Yalden had 19 points in Vermont’s 69-56 win over Albany on Tuesday night.

Yalden shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 8 from the line for the Catamounts (20-11, 12-4 America East Conference). TJ Long scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. TJ Hurley, Noah Barnett and Sean Blake each added nine points.

Amir Lindsey led the way for the Great Danes (11-20, 7-9) with 25 points and five assists. Albany (NY) also got 10 points and six rebounds from Zach Matulu. Isaac Abidde also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

