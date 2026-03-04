Skip to main content
Jacobs’ 21 help Southern knock off Alabama State 71-64

By AP News

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Michael Jacobs had 21 points in Southern’s 71-64 victory over Alabama State on Tuesday night.

Jacobs had five rebounds and five assists for the Jaguars (14-16, 10-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Terrance Dixon Jr. scored 13 points and added eight rebounds and five blocks. Cam Amboree had 11 points.

Asjon Anderson finished with 13 points for the Hornets (10-20, 7-10). Alabama State also got 11 points from Tyler Byrd. Jerquarius Stanback also had nine points, eight rebounds, two steals and four blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

