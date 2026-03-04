Skip to main content
Ruffin scores 38, Jackson State downs UAPB 81-78

By AP News

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Daeshun Ruffin scored 38 points as Jackson State beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 81-78 on Tuesday night.

Quion Williams made a 3-pointer to pull the Golden Lions to 80-78 with 11 seconds left. Jayme Mitchell Jr. split a pair of free throws before Williams missed a 3 to end it.

Ruffin shot 10 of 27 from the field, including 4 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 14 for 17 from the line for the Tigers (10-20, 9-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tamarion Hoover scored 11 points and added five rebounds. Mitchell had 10 points and shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line.

Williams finished with 21 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Lions (12-18, 9-8). Alex Mirhosseini added 19 points for UAPB. Jaquan Scott finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

