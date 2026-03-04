Skip to main content
Pettiford, Auburn fill the stat box in 88-74 win over LSU to end two-game skid

By AP News

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Tahaad Pettiford scored 27 points and Kevin Overton scored 21 points and Auburn beat LSU 88-74 on Tuesday night to end its two-game losing streak.

While Pettiford finished three points shy of tying his career-high point total, he did tie career highs with six assists and four steals. KeyShawn Hall added 17 points and Elyjah Freeman 10 points for Auburn (16-14, 7-10 SEC).

Auburn shot 54% (31 of 57) including 42% (10 of 24) from 3-point range. Defensively, Auburn came up with 13 steals.

Mike Nwoko scored 19 points, Pablo Tamba and Jalen Reece each scored 12 and Marquel Sutton 10 for LSU (15-15, 3-14).

Tamba’s layup with 4:50 remaining before halftime marked LSU’s last lead. Pettiford made 1 of 2 foul shots to tie it at 27 and Hall followed with a layup. LSU’s Nwoko threw down a dunk to tie it at 29 before Auburn went on a 12-5 run to close the half and led 41-34 at the break.

Overton’s layup with 10:25 remaining put Auburn ahead 68-57 and the Tigers stayed ahead by double-digits the remainder.

Up Next

LSU: Concludes the regular season on Saturday hosting Texas A&M.

Auburn: Wraps up the regular season at 16th-ranked Alabama on Saturday.

