Davis’ 15 help Alabama A&M down Grambling 77-63

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Koron Davis scored 15 points as Alabama A&M beat Grambling 77-63 on Tuesday.

Davis added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (17-13, 10-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Lou Hutchinson scored 14 points, going 5 of 6 from the field. Sami Pissis went 5 of 12 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Jamil Muttilib finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (12-18, 6-11). Derrius Ward added 10 points for Grambling. Mekhi Fitts finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press