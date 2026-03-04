Skip to main content
Davis’ 15 help Alabama A&M down Grambling 77-63

By AP News

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Koron Davis scored 15 points as Alabama A&M beat Grambling 77-63 on Tuesday.

Davis added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (17-13, 10-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Lou Hutchinson scored 14 points, going 5 of 6 from the field. Sami Pissis went 5 of 12 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Jamil Muttilib finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (12-18, 6-11). Derrius Ward added 10 points for Grambling. Mekhi Fitts finished with eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

