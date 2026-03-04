Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
Sponsored By:

Alcorn State earns 67-64 win over Mississippi Valley State

By AP News

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Tycen McDaniels scored 29 points as Alcorn State beat Mississippi Valley State 67-64 on Tuesday.

McDaniels added five rebounds for the Braves (8-21, 7-10 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Omari Hamilton added 19 points while shooting 5 for 13 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line while they also had seven rebounds. Shane Lancaster shot 3 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

Daniel Mayfield finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for the Delta Devils (3-28, 2-15). Mississippi Valley State also got 14 points and seven assists from Michael James. Mussa Mzein also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.