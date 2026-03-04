Wyoming secures 83-73 win over Nevada

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Khaden Bennett scored 18 of his 27 points before halftime and Wyoming beat Nevada 83-73 on Tuesday.

Bennett also had seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Cowboys (17-13, 8-11 Mountain West Conference). Damarion Dennis added 18 points while going 9 of 13 from the field while they also had six rebounds. Gavin Gores shot 3 of 3 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Elijah Price led the way for the Wolf Pack (19-11, 11-8) with 20 points. Tyler Rolison added 14 points and four assists for Nevada. Corey Camper Jr. also had 11 points.

Wyoming took the lead with 19:35 left in the first half and did not trail again. The Cowboys led 49-28 at the break. Wyoming was outscored by Nevada in the second half by an 11-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Leland Walker led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

